Tracing Ramsey's journey en route to UK QB

KY 120 reopens at Crittenden-Webster Line Montezuma Bridge across the Tradewater River at the Crittenden and Webster County line has reopened to through traffic. KY 120 had been clos...

Is Reed Sheppard an NBA first-rounder? The Reed Sheppard bandwagon has certainly filled up since Kentucky’s season started to the point where the UK freshman is now being projecte...

Beware of holiday season scams Christmas is coming, but so are fraudsters. As Kentuckians prepare for the holiday season, the Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) wa...

Christmas dreams found in Santa letters Click Image to Enlarge Thankfully Santa reads The Crittenden Press, because all of the wishes for a magical Christmas have been sent express...