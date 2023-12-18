Monday, December 18, 2023

Webster County inmate remains on the loose

Crowley
Kentucky State Police say one of two men who escaped from the Webster County Detention Center early Sunday remains at large.

Jodie E. Crowley, 48, of Sebree, and Tony B. Elders, 44, of Morganfield, escaped and shortly thereafter, Elders was apprehended.

Still on the loose, Crowley is described as 5’10” tall, weighing 160 pounds, with blue eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing an orange coat, blue jeans and a black toboggan.

Crowley has multiple tattoos on his arms, legs, chest, back and neck. He has a significant identifier of “TINA” tattooed on the right side of his neck.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Crowley is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police, Post 2 at (270) 676-3313.  Citizens may also report tips confidentially through the KSP website.


