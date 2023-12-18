Webster County inmate remains on the loose

|Crowley
Jodie E. Crowley, 48, of Sebree, and Tony B. Elders, 44, of Morganfield, escaped and shortly thereafter, Elders was apprehended.
Still on the loose, Crowley is described as 5’10” tall, weighing 160 pounds, with blue eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing an orange coat, blue jeans and a black toboggan.
Crowley has multiple tattoos on his arms, legs, chest, back and neck. He has a significant identifier of “TINA” tattooed on the right side of his neck.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Crowley is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police, Post 2 at (270) 676-3313. Citizens may also report tips confidentially through the KSP website.