Automobiles registered near end of 2023

Crittenden County Clerk reminds drivers that if you own a car on Jan. 1, you will owe 2024 property taxes on the vehicle, even if it has not yet been titled in your name.
For instance, if you purchase a new automobile on Dec. 26, but don’t title it until mid-January, you will be responsible for next year’s taxes. Likewise, if you sell a car on Jan. 2, you will owe 2024 taxes on it.
Residents should plan appropriately for registering a vehicle as the new year approaches.
“Our office will be closed Dec. 29 to Jan. 10 due to a statewide shutdown and revamp of Kentucky’s motor vehicle registration system,” said Crittenden County Clerk Daryl Tabor.