County's New Office Complex Dedicated Thursday

A building dedication and open house is being planned for the Crittenden County Office Complex in Industrial Park North. The event will be at 5:30 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 7 and will include a formal blessing of the building with addresses from local leaders and state dignitaries.
An open house will follow with refreshments.
All local county offices have moved to the new location as Marion prepares to replace its downtown courthouse. A new justice center will be rebuilt downtown. It will be home only to circuit, district and family court.