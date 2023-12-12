Gift of local history available

|Click Image to Enlarge
The Crittenden County Historical Society has discounted copies of Satan's Ferryman available, just in time for Christmas. Crittenden County History volumes I and II are also available. Since the museum is closed for the season, copies of the book are available at the welcome center in Marion Commons.
A unique piece of Crittenden County history also can be found at the Ben E. Clement Mineral Museum. For a limited time, free admission to the museum is offered with a $30 purchase in the gift shop.
The Clement museum has jewelry, games for kids and other rare geological finds.