Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Gift of local history available

Give the gift of local history this Christmas.

The Crittenden County Historical Society has discounted copies of Satan's Ferryman available, just in time for Christmas. Crittenden County History volumes I and II are also available. Since the museum is closed for the season, copies of the book are available at the welcome center in Marion Commons.

A unique piece of Crittenden County history also can be found at the Ben E. Clement Mineral Museum. For a limited time, free admission to the museum is offered with a $30 purchase in the gift shop.

The Clement museum has jewelry, games for kids and other rare geological finds.
