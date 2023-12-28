Sheriff's Department Now Hiring

Minimum Qualifications for the job are:
Be 21 years of age at the time of graduation from basic training academy, High School Diploma or GED Equivalent, possess a valid Kentucky operators license or the ability to obtain one. Able to legally possess a firearm within state and federal laws, NO prior felony convictions, NO emergency protective orders or domestic violence orders, Honorable discharge or general discharge from military. Pass phases 1 and 2 of the Kentucky Peace Officers Professional Standards Examinations and successfully complete a 20 week Department of Criminal Justice Basic training academy in Richmond, KY.
Salary is $42,016 for non-certified recruits. (This individual will have to complete the hiring process and complete basic training)
Salary does not include $4,300 yearly KLEFPF incentive.
Benefits Include:
Take Home Fleet
All Equipment Furnished
Overtime
Paid Court Time
Paid Vacation
Paid Sick Leave
Paid Holidays
Employee Health Insurance
County Employee Retirement
Deferred Compensation Plan
The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office is an equal opportunity employer. Applications may be picked up at the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office. Applications MUST be received in the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office by 4:00 P.M February 5, 2024.