This week in-person deadline for voter party changes

Voters have already started to look ahead at the 2024 election that includes President of the United States.
Though Kentucky's primary is not until May 21, 2024, those wishing to change their party affiliation need to do so by Dec. 31 in order to vote in the spring election. Anyone switching parties after that date will be ineligible to vote in May.
Changing political parties is easy. It can be done online 24/7 at GoVote.ky.gov or in the county clerk's office during regular business hours.
However, in-person updates to voter registrations must be done before the close of business on Thursday, Dec. 28 due to New Year holiday closing.
On the ballot next year are partisan races for circuit clerk, Commonwealth's attorney, statehouse legislative seats, Congress and, of course, President.