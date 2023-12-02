Reward offered for suspect's arrest

|Mitchell Peek
Peek eluded apprehension Friday night following a police chase through two counties that was initiated before 10 p.m., by Sheriff Evan Head on US 60 just east of Moore Hill. Peek was operating a motorcycle and had a female passenger.
The sheriff attempted to make a traffic stop when Peek was observed allegedly operating the motorcycle in a reckless fashion. The bike sped away and turned onto KY 1668, then westbound onto KY 135. The chase, which never exceeded 55 mph on a foggy night, went through Tolu and into Carrsville in Livingston County before Peek crashed. He fled on foot, but the female was taken into custody.
Peek is believed to be at large in Crittenden, Lyon or Livingston counties.
Peek is wanted in Crittenden County in connection to a case involving Brian Fitzgerald, who is now in custody and facing a federal indictment. During the Fitzgerald investigation, authorities say evidence was ascertained indicating that Peek was in possession of a handgun (as a convicted felon) and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Crittenden County Grand Jury handed down an indictment against Peek last month in those acqusations.
In Lyon County, he’s wanted for various alleged crimes, including fleeing or evading police, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation, tampering with physical evidence and wanton endangerment.
Peek is described as a white male, 6-foot tall and weighting 210 pounds.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 270-965-3500.
The female passenger on the motorcycle, Christina Robison, 30, of Marion was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A reward for information leading to his capture is being offered Crittenden County TipLine.