Benefit Singing Saturday at Fohs Hall

A benefit singing led by Cutter & Cash and The Kentucky Grass will be held starting at 7 p.m., Saturday at Fohs Hall. Beneficiaries will be four local individuals either deceased or currently battling life-threatening illness.
Troy McGahan, one beneficiary of the concert proceeds, passed away earlier this week. His survivors will be presented with a share of the charitable gifts.
Kevin Maxfield and Amanda Locke, who are fighting cancer; and Lee Boone, who suffered a series of strokes, will also benefit from the event.
There is no admission to the event, but donations are being accepted.
McGahan was a WMJL on-air radio personality. He hosted the West Kentucky Wakeup Show weekdays from 6 to 9 a.m.
Maxfield is a member of the Marion Tourism and Recreation Commission, Boone is a longtime auto body repair specialist and Locke works in the nursing field.
The show will feature a variety of music genres with performances by local entertainers, including Corey and Michelle Crider, David Conyer, The Davis Family, Linda Brown, Lacie Duncan, Anna Beth Blackburn and Eli Moss. Doors open at 6 p.m.
“I expect a very big crowd, standing room only,” said Brennan Cruce, bass player for The Kentucky Grass.
Make contribution checks payable to Marion Cares.