Benefit singing raises over $21,000

The Saturday Night Singing Gospel Benefit Show June 22 at Fohs Hall raised more than $21,000 for the families of Kevin Maxfield, Amanda Locke, Lee Boone and the late Troy McGahan families.
Each of the families is enduring the emotions and expense of serious medical conditions and was chosen as beneficiaries of the event produced by Cutter & Cash and The Kentucky Grass.
McGahan, a local radio personality, died June 16 after being diagnosed with cancer this spring.
“The love of God was so evident and without Him first and the loving people of our hometown of Marion, this could not have happened,” said Cutter Singleton. “Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!”
Singleton said about 400 people attended the event.
Performers during the fundraiser were Corey and Michelle Crider, David Conyer, Cutter & Cash and The Kentucky Grass, The Davis Family, Lacie Duncan, Anna Beth Blackburn, Linda Brown and Regina Merrick.
“'Thank you' doesn’t seem like enough to say about how this all makes us feel and how thankful we truly are,” said Kayla Maxfield, whose husband Kevin was diagnosed this spring with pancreatic cancer.
Donations will be accepted through Thursday. Make checks payable to Marion Cares and send to 1827 US Highway 641, Marion, KY 42064 or send via Venmo to @marioncaresllc.