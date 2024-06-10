Gospel music to benefit medical patients

A gospel singing to benefit four families undergoing serious medical situations will be presented by Cutter & Cash and The Kentucky Grass June 22 at Fohs Hall.
The show will feature performances by local entertainers to raise money for Troy McGahan, Kevin Maxfield and Amanda Locke, all of whom are fighting cancer; and Lee Boone, who is hospitalized after a series of strokes, according to information posted on the band’s social media. Donations accepted at the event will be divided among the four families. McGahan is a WMJL on-air radio personality and Maxfield is a member of the Marion Tourism and Recreation commission. Boone is a longtime auto body repair specialist and Locke works in the nursing field.
The event begins at 7 p.m., and includes performances by Corey and Michelle Crider, David Conyer, The Davis Family, Linda Brown, Regina Merrick, Lacie Duncan and Anna Beth Blackburn. Admission is free.