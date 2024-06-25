Four-Way Stop Coming to Main and Gum

Conversion of the signalized intersection to an all-way stop is being expedited due to the deterioration of a signal support pole at the northeast corner of the intersection. This is at the intersection of Gum Street and South Main Street in Marion.
As part of a study of traffic flow at the intersection, KYTC engineers temporarily converted it to an all-way stop for several weeks in early 2022. The study found that the intersection functioned well without a signal and reduced delays created by vehicles making left-turns -- even with heavy bus and passenger vehicle traffic when nearby schools dismissed for the day.
"We are confident the intersection will function efficiently as an all-way stop," said KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat. "Making the conversion now will allow local drivers to become familiar with the new traffic pattern before school starts this fall. It will also save taxpayers the $80,000 or more it would cost to construct a new signal system at this location.”
It’s also an option that would keep trucks from hitting signal poles as has occurred in the past, providing a better turning radius for trucks while enhancing traffic flow.
Approximately 8,200 vehicles travel through the intersection in an average day. U.S. 641 connects with and terminates at U.S. 60 (Main Street) on the north-south legs of the intersection. U.S. 60 (Gum Street) serves as the west leg of the intersection with the east leg being a city street.
On Thursday, traffic signals and equipment will be removed and all-way stop signs placed at each leg of the intersection.