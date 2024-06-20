Fatal Accident in Marion Wednesday

A preliminary investigation by Kentucky State Police found that Shawn G. Colman, 61, of Louisville, IL was operating a 2025 Kenworth, traveling eastbound just before 11 p.m., on US 60 when the rig exited the right shoulder of the roadway striking a power pole and overturning.
Colman, the driver, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Crittenden County coroner.
State police investigators were assisted on scene by the Crittenden County Sheriff's Department, Crittenden County Rescue Squad, Crittenden County EMS, Marion Police Department and state highway crews.
The investigation is ongoing byAccident Reconstructionist Aaron Jestes.