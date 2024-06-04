Free Summer Meal Program begins today

There are five locations around the county where students, parents or guardians can pick up meals every Tuesday during the program period.
This locations are Crittenden County Elementary School at the back entrance 11 a.m., to 1 p.m., Mattoon Fire Department 11 to 11:15 a.m., Frances Fire Department 11 to 11:15 a.m., Shady Grove Fire Department noon to 12:15 p.m., and Tolu Fire Department noon until 12:15 p.m.
Each week, meal packages will include five breakfasts and five lunches.
This program is available for anyone 18 and under.