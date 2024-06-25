YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
HOME
Full Version
Subscribe
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
Links
Contact
My Ads
Obituaries
Podcasts
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Cash sells Repton properties Saturday
Click Image to Enlarge
Two tracts of land including a large home and event venue will sell Saturday, June 30 in Crittenden County.
James R. Cash will sell the property at 303 Repton Cemetery Road near Mattoon at 1 p.m.
Visit JamesRCash.com for additional pictures and information.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
6/25/2024 02:42:00 PM
Older Post
Home