Cash sells Repton properties Saturday

Two tracts of land including a large home and event venue will sell Saturday, June 30 in Crittenden County.

James R. Cash will sell the property at 303 Repton Cemetery Road near Mattoon at 1 p.m.

Visit JamesRCash.com for additional pictures and information.
