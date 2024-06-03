Mr. Paint offers local services

Our Graduation Special and More this Week Country music legend Jeannie Seely gave the keynote address at this year's graduation. The Crittenden Press will publish its annual Gra...

Mr. Paint dedicated to excellence Mr. Paint LLC is transforming the home improvement scene with its comprehensive and high-quality painting services. Known for their meticulo...

10 Under 40: Public Service - Todd Perryman This spring The Crittenden Press honored 10 of the brightest in their field with the 10 Under 40 community recognition program. Today w...

Screenings May 30 at Chapel Hill Head Start Click Image to Enlarge Chapel Hill Head Start will conduct preschool screenings on Thursday, May 30. Qualifying students must be three years...