Recycling still on hold in county

Crittenden County’s recycling program remains on hold, but Judge-Executive Perry Newcom said this week that steps are being taken to resurrect a five-county recycling effort.
The multi-county coalition had been using West Kentucky Correctional Complex as an operations center, but the prison ceased its program earlier this year.
Newcom said a company interested in providing a regional recycling program for area counties hopes to occupy a building in Princeton. There is, however, no specific timetable for the program to begin. As for now, Crittenden County Convenience Center is still not accepting recyclable materials such as plastics, glass or cardboard.