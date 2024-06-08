US 60 / Gum Street Closed starting Monday

The closure will be only a short stretch of highway, but will prevent through traffic and prevent access into the main entrances of Crittenden Community Hospital and the school campus. Alternative access to the hospital on Country Club Drive and the U.S. 60 entrance to Family Practice Clinic will remain open. Also, the school campus can be accessed from West Elm Street near the bus garage.
U.S. 60 will be closed about 150 feet east of Country Club Drive to allow a large cross-drain to be replaced near the hospital entrance.
The roadway at this site is expected to close at 6 a.m., Monday and remain closed for about three days.
For more details on the road work and closure see the full edition of The Crittenden Press dated June 6, 2024.