We write the history of your community

We invite you to enjoy enjoy this living history by subscribing to The Crittenden Press either in print or electronic form. Our mission is to inform you of current news, but to also provide archival material for later generations. With that in mind, we started many years ago keeping electronic archives of our news and obituaries.
Below you can find links to what was making news here 20 years ago this month.
Each week in the full edition of The Crittenden Press, we publish a similar feature called ThrowBack Thursdays where we highlight happenings from 10, 25 and 50 years ago that week.
June 3, 2004 / June 10, 2004 / June 17, 2004 / June 24, 2004
In order to keep the news coming, we need your help. Please consider subscribing. We can send the paper to your mailbox or your in-box. There is even an SMS option.
The Crittenden Press is your primary source of news and information for this community. We’re proud to serve our community and we take great pride in bringing you real news, sports reporting and other information that helps you know what’s going on in town and across the county. Help ensure that real reporting continues in this community by subscribing today. You can subscribe online to the full version of the newspaper for only $2.95 a month. Try our new e-Edition newspaper emailed straight to your inbox every Wednesday. Click here to SUBSCRIBE.
Copyright 2024
The Crittenden Press