No Parking for Saturday Parade | See Santa

Both sides of Main Street from Depot Street to the traffic light at Bellville Street will be coned off starting two hours before the 5 p.m., parade. Local law enforcement cautions parents to be especially attentive to children seeking candy by going into the street as motorized vehicles pass by.
The Chamber of Commerce and Integrity Insurance are organizing the parade.
Following the parade, Santa will see children at Crittenden County Fairgrounds inside the Lions Club's Agriculture Building. Children will get a hot-dog supper.
No comments:
Post a Comment