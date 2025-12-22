Nashville Murder Suspect found in Eddyville

- On Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, just after 11 a.m., Sheriff Brent White responded to a single-vehicle collision on KY 93 South near KY 778 in the Lamasco community. His investigation determined a 2005 Honda Accord, driven by Braxton Hargrove, 19, of Cadiz, was southbound on KY 93 when the driver reportedly saw a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction in his lane of travel. Hargrove stated he took evasive action to avoid a collision with the other vehicle. His vehicle left the right shoulder and collided with an earthen embankment. The driver was not injured in the collision. The other vehicle failed to stop or render aid. Anyone with information concerning the accident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 270-388-2311.
- On Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, at 8 a.m., Sheriff White arrested Randall J. Kyle, 39, of Eddyville and charged him on a Lyon Circuit Court indictment warrant with first-degree sexual abuse involving a victim under 12 years of age. Kyle was already listed on the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry at the time of his arrest. He posted a $10,000 cash bond and was later released from custody.
- On Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, around 11:30 a.m., School Resource Officer Deputy Cory Jessup charged a 12-year-old juvenile with third-degree terroristic threatening. An assault complaint reported Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, which occurred just outside school property, was reported to the Sheriff’s Office, and DeputyJessup was assigned to investigate. During the investigation, it was determined the juvenile, who was the aggressor in the alleged assault, had sent multiple messages to the victim student threatening to end their life and cause bodily harm. The investigation is continuing.
- On Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, around 2 p.m., Sheriff White arrested John M. Oliver, 31, of Hopkinsville on a Logan Circuit Court indictment warrant for theft by failure to make required disposition of property valued at $10,000 or more and being a persistent felony offender, first degree. Oliver awaits extradition to Logan County.
- On Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, around 6:30 p.m., Deputy Bobby Beeler attempted to stop a 2014 Ford Edge for a traffic violation in Eddyville. The driver failed to yield to emergency equipment, turned onto Ken Oak Drive and continued driving through a parking lot until he could go no farther. The driver, identified as Cesar Agubla Lista Gaubla, 42, was arrested and charged with no operator’s license, second-degree fleeing or evading police, no tail lamps and failure to wear a seat belt. Gaubla was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center. Authorities later determined he was an illegal immigrant and he was served with an arrest warrant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for immigration violations. He was transferred to the Christian County Detention Center on Monday and faces deportation under federal law.
- On Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, around 11 p.m., Deputy Beeler located and arrested Rickie A. McKinney, 62, of Hopkinsville on McKinney Road. McKinney was charged on a Lyon District Court bench warrant for failure to appear and was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
No comments:
Post a Comment