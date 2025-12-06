Coke truck steals the show

Entered by Grant Kneisler and David Farmer, the Coca-Cola Truck Wins Nostalgia Award at Parade
The Coca-Cola Truck stole the show at Saturday's Christmas parade, winning the judges' Nostalgia Award, a category created to accommodate the standout entry. It was a great parade with strong participation, featuring 45 entries plus every fire truck in the county and Salem.
The Crittenden County Middle School boys' basketball bus also slipped into the parade just ahead of Santa after arriving home from winning the 5th District Championship at Lyon.
Parade Category Winners
Business
1st Place – Glenn's Pharmacies
2nd Place – KY American Seed
3rd Place – H & H Hardware
Church
1st Place – Deer Creek
2nd Place – Freedom
3rd Place – Marion General
Organization
1st Place – Friends Forever
2nd Place – E911
3rd Place – FFA
