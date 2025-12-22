Launch Pad lifting off January 5

Marion's New Sports Complex
West Kentucky Launchpad is preparing to open its doors in Marion as a new athletic training facility serving athletes of all ages and skill levels. The facility will provide training resources for baseball, softball and jiu-jitsu, along with open facility time, athlete development services and community-focused programming.
Ahead of the official opening, West Kentucky Launchpad is offering a free hitting assessment for baseball and softball players on January 3-4. Space is very limited and advance RSVP is required.
The facility will officially open for training on January 5, with baseball, softball and jiu-jitsu programs available. Additional amenities, including a community gym and expanded training opportunities, are planned and will be added in the near future.
West Kentucky Launchpad is located on Sturgis Road in Marion at the former Marion True Value property.
For more information or to RSVP for the free hitting assessment, contact Colby Davis at 270-994-2019.
