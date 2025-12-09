CRH hosting Christmas benefit Dec. 19

The free event is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 19, at 6 p.m. at Fohs Hall, 201 N. Walker St. in Marion. Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. so guests can choose their seats and browse a Holiday Silent Auction before the program begins.
Organizers say the benefit is designed to celebrate the season while spotlighting the work of Cumberland River Homes, a nonprofit that provides residential, day training, behavior supports, case management and other services to people with disabilities. Its mission is to offer each person a safe, happy, healthy and respected life.
This year’s lineup features The Todd Hill Quintet with vocalist Kayla Marie Little, comedian Jamey Ragle and The Cumberland River Homes Choir directed by Julie Wedding. The program will combine classic Christmas favorites with big band flair, sing-along moments and family-friendly comedy.
The Todd Hill Quintet will be making its first appearance at the benefit, bringing a big band sound to traditional holiday carols. Little will be featured on vocals throughout the concert. Ragle, a returning crowd favorite, will add his signature quick-witted, story-driven comedy. The CRH choir will showcase the voices and talents of individuals served by the organization.
Ahead of the performance, attendees can take part in the Holiday Silent Auction. Items will include handmade creations from clients in Cumberland River Homes’ Day Training Program, along with goods and gifts donated by community members. Proceeds from the auction will support CRH services and future growth.
Several area businesses have already signed on as sponsors for the 2025 benefit, including Livingston Hospital, Boyd Funeral Directors, Farmers Bank & Trust, Dr. Debra Wilder and The Kuttawa Clinic, KeeFORCE, Superior Exteriors LLC, Johnson’s Furniture & Appliances, A Cut Above Meat Market and Kountry Quisine. Their contributions help keep the event free to the public while backing programs for individuals with disabilities.
Sponsorship opportunities remain available. Businesses or individuals interested in supporting the event may contact Braden Locke at 270-704-5333.
