Mediacom prices going up in 2026

MARION, Ky. - Mediacom customers in Marion will see several programming-related rate increases beginning Jan. 1, 2026. The changes include an increase in the Local Broadcast Station Surcharge from $28.67 to $33.22, a $4.55 increase, and a slight increase in the Regional Sports Surcharge from $6.11 to $6.28. Mediacom’s Varied TV package will also increase from $130 to $140 per month. Mediacom cites higher programming costs, inflationary pressures and supply chain challenges as the reasons for the adjustments.
Mediacom has a non-exclusive franchise to sell its telecommunications offerings in the City of Marion.
National reporting and industry data show that television programming and related fees have been rising across the United States, driven by higher programming costs and retransmission fees that cable and TV providers pay to broadcasters and content networks - costs that are typically passed on to customers.
