LYON COUNTY SHERIFF's Report

- Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025, at 4:34 a.m. and continuing through Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, at 9:30 a.m., the sheriff and deputies responded to 10 domestic-dispute-related incidents in the county. In most of the incidents, the parties were separated and no charges were filed. Several incidents resulted in the petitioning of protective orders through the court. In one incident, a woman was transported to an area hospital for a mental health evaluation. Sheriff Brent White reminds the public that Sanctuary Inc., (800) 766-0000, offers domestic violence services and emergency shelter for victims, and Pennyroyal Center, (877) 473-7766, offers mental health and crisis/emergency stabilization services. The Kentucky 988 suicide and crisis lifeline is also staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week for those needing to connect with suicide prevention assistance, mental health and substance use counselors. These providers tend to see an uptick in demand for services around the holidays.
- On Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, just after 5:30 p.m., Deputy Josh Travis responded to I-69 with Kentucky State Police and other first responders for a rollover collision. Upon arrival, it was determined there were two non-injury collisions near the same mile marker. KSP investigated the non-injury rollover collision with two occupants, and Deputy Travis investigated a single-vehicle collision. His investigation revealed a2018 Subaru driven by Andrew L. Petit, 37, of Beaver Dam, was south on I-69 when he collided with a deer in the roadway. Petit was not injured in the collision. Following his collision, another vehicle that was south on I-69 came upon the first collision and lost control before overturning in the roadway. Both the driver and passenger of that vehicle were also not injured. The Eddyville Fire Department, Eddyville Police Department and Lyon County EMS assisted the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and KSP at these crash scenes.
- On Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, around 6:24 p.m., Deputy Shannon Oliver responded to a single-vehicle collision complaint in the city of Kuttawa. His investigation revealed a 2013 Dodge Durango driven by John B. Boulton, 70, of Calvert City, was west on U.S. 62 when a deer entered the roadway. Boulton was unable to avoid a collision with the animal. There were no injuries reported to Boulton or his passenger in this collision.
