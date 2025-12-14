Lyon County Sherifff's Activity Report

- On Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, beginning at 8 a.m., members of the sheriff’s office, led by Chief Deputy Sam Adams, served multiple arrest warrants on the following offenders:
- David Peek, 48, of Eddyville, was charged with a Lyon Circuit Court indictment warrant for procuring or promoting use of a minor by electronic means. He was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- Daniel Kelley, 47, of Richmond, was charged with a Madison Circuit Court indictment warrant for trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives). He is awaiting extradition back to Madison County.
- Andrea M. Breedlove, 37, of Eddyville, was charged with a Lyon Circuit Court indictment warrant for second-degree burglary, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO and third-degree criminal trespassing. She was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- Richard King, 52, of Bardwell, was charged with a Ballard District Court bench warrant for nonpayment of court costs, fees or fines. He is awaiting extradition back to Ballard County.
- Benita A. Festervan, 40, of Bardstown, was charged with a Marion Circuit Court bench warrant for failure to appear. She is awaiting extradition back to Marion County.
- On Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, around 2:30 p.m., Sheriff White arrested Michael S. Conger, 53, of Eddyville, following a several-month investigation into complaints of illegal drug trafficking in Eddyville. Conger was served with a Lyon Circuit Court indictment warrant charging him with trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree (more than 2 grams of methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance, second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, and being a persistent felony offender, first degree. He was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, around 3:37 p.m., Chief Deputy Adams arrested Steve E. Asher, 56, of Salem, and served him with a Livingston District Court complaint warrant charging him with six counts of distributing sexually explicit images without consent, first offense. Asher was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center. The case was investigated by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.
- On Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, around 12:30 p.m., deputies served Carl Donley, 42, address unknown, with two arrest warrants from Carroll District Court, both for failure to appear in court. Donley is awaiting extradition back to Carroll County.
