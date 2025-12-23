Two injury accidents overnight in county

Just before dark Monday, deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Ford’s Ferry Road and Pickering Hill Road. Authorities said one male occupant, who was the driver, was transported to Livingston Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A second crash was reported early Tuesday morning on KY 723 South. Deputies were called to the scene around 4:30 a.m. after a vehicle rolled multiple times. A male occupant was taken by ambulance to Livingston Hospital’s emergency room. No additional details were immediately available.
