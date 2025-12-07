Flags at half staff today

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state office buildings to be lowered to half-staff Sunday. Dec. 7 in observance of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
The day honors the more than 2,400 Americans killed in the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor during the early-morning hours of Dec. 7, 1941. The next day, President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared the date “a day which will live in infamy” and signed the Declaration of War against Japan.
On Dec. 11, 1941 the United States entered war with Germany and Italy after both nations declared war on the U.S.
Beshear encouraged individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies across Kentucky to join the tribute by lowering flags on Sunday.
