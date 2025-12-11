Pages
Thursday, December 11, 2025
Clerk announces holiday closings
Crittenden County Clerk Daryl Tabor has announced holiday closing hours for both Christmas and New Year's.
The clerk encourages citizens to note the closure dates to ensure important end-of-year business is conducted prior to Dec. 24 or beween Dec. 27 and Dec. 31.
By
Crittenden Press Online
at
December 11, 2025
