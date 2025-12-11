Thursday, December 11, 2025

Clerk announces holiday closings

Crittenden County Clerk Daryl Tabor has announced holiday closing hours for both Christmas and New Year's.

The clerk encourages citizens to note the closure dates to ensure important end-of-year business is conducted prior to Dec. 24 or beween Dec. 27 and Dec. 31.



