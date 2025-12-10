Social Media Ban for children under 16

Australia on Monday became the first nation to enact a full ban on social media use for children under 16, a sweeping law that shifts responsibility from parents to tech companies and threatens platforms with multimillion-dollar penalties for violations.
The ban applies to major platforms including TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, YouTube and X. Companies must take “reasonable steps” to keep minors off their services, including age-verification measures and the removal of suspected underage accounts. Serious or repeat noncompliance could draw fines of up to $33 million.
Australian officials framed the measure as a response to mounting evidence of online harms, noting research showing 96 percent of 10- to 15-year-olds use social media and many report exposure to harmful content, grooming or cyberbullying.
Critics argue the law will be difficult to enforce, risks driving teens to less-regulated corners of the internet and raises concerns about how platforms will collect and verify sensitive age data.
