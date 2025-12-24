Jail finances dominates year's final court meeting

As has been the case for much of the past several months, the financial condition of the Crittenden County Detention Center again dominated discussion. After bleak projections over the past 45 days, recent receipts have provided the jail some breathing room, at least through the end of the year, said Judge-Executive Perry Newcom.
Despite the brief sense of relief, officials cautioned that the longer-range outlook still points to continued belt-tightening and difficult times ahead. Yet an air of cooperation appeared to be incubating as leaders from county government and the jail discuss how they will work through the coming months.
Jailer Athena Hayes said transportation reimbursements from the State of Kentucky are expected soon, with federal housing funds for December anticipated later in January. Hayes also reported that two staff members retired Tuesday, some general attrition that will pressures on payroll needs.
“We are just trying to meet the obligations we have to pay,” Judge Newcom said, as the court recommended paying all bills due by Dec. 30. Those claims total $21,115.25, a move Newcom said would allow the county to keep accounts current through the end of December. Additional housing payments are expected in January, though another payroll obligation will come due just days into the new year.
Hayes also said medical costs continue to strain the jail’s finances, with a small number of inmates suffering from illnesses ranging from relatively minor conditions to very serious medical issues.
Financial reports presented to the court showed how sharply the jail’s cash position has fluctuated in recent days. The detention center carried a cash balance of $47,608.54 on Dec. 17. A $50,000 transfer authorized by fiscal court from the road department the following day temporarily pushed the balance to just under $98,000. That increase was largely erased when nearly $84,000 in payroll and routine operating expenses were paid, leaving just over $13,000 on hand.
Relief came Dec. 22 and 23, when multiple state, federal and inter-county housing reimbursements were posted to the balance sheet. Those receipts included more than $46,700 in Tennessee federal housing payments, $43,605 in Kentucky federal housing, $15,336 from Lyon County and $20,340 from a 2026 litter abatement grant, along with smaller program and fee reimbursements. An additional $21,630 from inmate incentive programs was posted the following day, raising the jail’s cash balance to $169,997.70.
Even with that influx, projections presented to the court show continued pressure on cash flow. An $83,500 payroll transfer is required at the end of December, followed in early January by an estimated $13,000 in utility bills and a $38,414 bond debt payment. State housing reimbursements projected at $77,783, based on a 71-inmate average, are expected to arrive soon, but another payroll estimated at $82,000 on Jan. 12 would again reduce the balance to roughly $30,800. The ongoing cycle of short-term relief followed by significant recurring expenses could be in store for quite some time. The Kentucky Association of Counties has pledged to fight for significant relief for county jails during the upcoming session of the Kentucky General Assembly, which begins early in 2026. Read more about that and the previous fiscal court meeting in the full edition of The Crittenden Press, which was issued earlier this week.
