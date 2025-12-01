Wintry Mix in Forecast Tonight

A wintry mix will move into the region this evening and continue overnight, bringing light snow, sleet and pockets of ice to much of western Kentucky and surrounding areas.
A winter weather advisory remains in effect for far southeast Missouri, far southern Illinois and most of western Kentucky, where forecasters expect up to an inch of snow or sleet and some light icing. Southwest Indiana has been added to the advisory, with up to 2 inches of snow possible there as the system organizes later tonight.
Areas farther north and west may see around an inch of snow or sleet. In Trigg, Christian and Todd counties, the event is expected to be mostly rain, with only a limited wintry mix after midnight.
While overall totals are low, forecasters warn that even light ice or snow could quickly create hazardous conditions on roads, bridges and sidewalks. Temperatures will remain below normal through the week.
