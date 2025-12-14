Today is last chance to see Lessons and Carols

|Practice session last week at Fohs Hall under the direction of Corey Crider
A warm glow of Christmas spirit is filling Fohs Hall this weekend as the Community Arts Foundation’s newest holiday offering, “Lessons & Carols,” makes its debut with Sunday’s program the final opportunity for the public to attend.
The festive blend of scripture and song opened last night and concludes today, Sunday, Dec. 14, at 2:30 p.m. Admission is free, with a free-will offering accepted.
Adapted and directed by local performer and arts leader Corey Crider, the program draws inspiration from a centuries-old Anglican tradition while adding the musical variety and community flavor Marion audiences have come to expect from CAF events.
The lineup includes a community choir, a local children’s choir directed by Michelle Crider, the Marion Methodist Church handbells team directed by John Michael Gage, and bluegrass favorites Cutter & Cash and The Kentucky Grass. Additional performers include Michelle and Cade Crider, Lacie Duncan, Adam Guess, Hannah Peek, Teresa Beavers, George Whelstone, Bek Schmidt, Payne DeHaven, Declan Bingham, Isaac Carter, Gordon Hein, Brennan Cruce and Gage.
