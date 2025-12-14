HOLIDAY EVENTS | Don't Miss Out!

Deer Creek Baptist Church has announced a schedule change for its Live Nativity Scene due to extreme cold weather.
The church will host the Live Nativity Monday and Tuesday, but the event will not be held Sunday (tonight) as originally planned. Organizers said the decision was made out of concern for the safety and comfort of volunteers and visitors amid the frigid temperatures.
The public is invited to attend on the remaining nights to experience the traditional Nativity presentation.
Cutter & Cash and The Kentucky Grass will help lead a communitywide Christmas Carol Sing-A-Long at Marion Baptist Church next Sunday night, Dec. 21.
The free event begins at 6 p.m. and is open to the public. Organizers say the sing-along is intended to bring the community together through traditional Christmas music while celebrating the meaning of the season.
The program will feature familiar carols, including “The First Noël,” popularized by Andy Williams. No admission is charged.
