Hayes resigns effective end of month

Hayes’ resignation will be effective Sept. 30, ending her tenure about three months before completion of the four-year term to which she was elected in 2022.
Hayes was elected jailer in November 2022 and took office in January 2023.
She had sought a second term, but was defeated by former jailer Robbie Kirk in the May Republican primary. Hayes and Kirk were the two Republican candidates who filed for the office and there is no Democratic opposition in the Nov. 3 election.
Her resignation will create a vacancy in the county office for the remainder of the current term.
Hayes said she did not want to comment further.
Under Kentucky law, the county judge-executive appoints the person who fills a vacancy in the office of jailer.
No announcement has been made about an appointment.
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