Chamber Lunch & Learn | Topic is Housing

Help lay the foundation for Crittenden County’s future!
Join the Chamber of Commerce for a Housing Lunch & Learn at noon Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Rocket Arena.
Housing affects more than where we live. It influences our workforce, supports local businesses and plays a critical role in our community’s ability to grow.
For just $15, you can join this important conversation, learn more about local housing needs and help shape the future of Crittenden County.
🎟️ Tickets are $15. Register here:
https://events.ticketleap.com/tickets/crittencocofc/laying-the-foundation-lunch-and-learn
We hope to see a strong turnout from Chamber members and others invested in our community’s future!
No comments:
Post a Comment