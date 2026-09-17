Colorado woman injured in 641 crash

Emergency personnel were called to the scene near Coleman-Doles Road around 8:52 p.m. Sept. 16. Deputies found an overturned, heavily damaged vehicle but no occupant inside. A search of a nearby cornfield located the unresponsive driver, who had been ejected a considerable distance from the vehicle.
A preliminary investigation found that a 2007 Jeep Commander driven south by Ashley M. Meads-Lemon, 38, of Greeley, Colorado, failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle struck a mailbox, continued off the roadway and hit a concrete culvert headwall before overturning.
Investigators believe speed and alcohol contributed to the crash.
U.S. 641 was closed for about 90 minutes. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, Lyon County EMS, Eddyville Fire Department and Air Evac responded.
Deputy Luke Fraley is leading the investigation.
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