Rocket runners headed to state meet

Crittenden County’s boys’ cross country team will compete in the Class A state championship Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington. The 5-kilometer race begins at 2:45 p.m.
The Rockets qualified by finishing third at last Saturday’s Region 1 Super Regional Championship at Trigg County High School. Crittenden scored 75 points, behind University Heights (41) and Trigg County (59).
Sophomore Noah Martinez led the Rockets, placing 10th in 18:53.16, followed by junior CJ Nelson, 12th in 19:02.26. Seniors River Rogers and Aiden Musser finished 15th and 17th in 19:14.09 and 19:27.51, respectively. Freshman Miles Yates completed the scoring, placing 32nd in 21:47.41.
Barrett Brown finished in 25:51.11 and Colt Hayes in 28:55.81.
Pictured are Rocket cross country runners who qualified as a team for the state meet. They are (from left) Aiden Musser, Miles Yates, Noah Martinez, CJ Nelson, Barrett Brown, Colt Hayes and River Rogers.
See more in this week's newspaper.
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