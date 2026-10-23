EDITORIAL | Selecting the judge-executive

The race for Crittenden County judge-executive deserves serious consideration. The office carries substantial responsibility for county finances, public services, infrastructure and relationships with other units of government. It demands sound judgment, accountability and an ability to work through disagreements.
Incumbent Perry Newcom is the only candidate whose name appears on the ballot. He faces a write-in challenge from Kent Withrow, who has also used the social media name Jebediah Yoder.
Newcom is not beyond criticism. His decisions deserve scrutiny, and voters are entitled to expect answers from him. No elected official should be insulated from legitimate questions about public spending, government operations or the exercise of authority.
Withrow is equally entitled to raise those questions. Challenging government is a fundamental part of the democratic process. But asking questions is only the beginning of responsible leadership. Those who seek public office should be prepared to examine the facts, acknowledge information that challenges their positions and offer workable solutions.
A county judge-executive must also understand the limits of county authority, distinguish county responsibilities from those belonging to municipal and state governments, and maintain productive relationships with people who disagree.
We have found far too little of this on social media.
Withrow has frequently used social media to criticize local government, public officials and this newspaper. Readers deserve to know that our publication has been among the targets of his criticism whenconsidering our editorial position. We have covered local government for generations, and criticism of our work comes with that responsibility. We welcome legitimate challenges to our reporting and happy to share our policy and procedure.
Accusations should be supported by evidence and presented with sufficient context for citizens to evaluate them. Public distrust is not, by itself, evidence of government wrongdoing. Nor does criticism alone constitute a plan for governing.
Chaos is cheap. Truth is paramount. Governing requires professionalism and decorum. Lack of truth has consequences.
Public records also raise questions deserving of attention. Marion's Code Enforcement Board has upheld property-related violations involving property owned by Withrow and his company JKMK Properties. It appears that all of the violations have since been rectified. These records raise questions about compliance with local governmental codes. A candidate seeking responsibility for administering county government should be prepared to explain whether those obligations are being met.
Withrow has also been involved in criminal court proceedings that are part of the public record and has twice filed lawsuits against the county, one over a roofing contract he didn’t get and the other over an open records request. A judge dismissed the roofing matter and the other civil case is pending although a hearing for potential dismissal is set for November.
In March 2025, Kentucky State Police charged Withrow with false reporting following an investigation into his allegation that the county attorney had grabbed him by the neck during an encounter at the Crittenden County Office Complex.
In September 2025, Withrow entered an Alford plea to the charge. Such a plea permits a defendant to maintain innocence while acknowledging that prosecutors possess sufficient evidence to obtain a conviction.
The court deferred further proceedings under the terms of the plea agreement. In September 2026, the charge was dismissed after Withrow satisfied the conditions imposed by the court.
The dismissal is an important part of the record and should not be overlooked. So, too, is the fact that the matter resulted in a formal court proceeding and a negotiated resolution.
Withrow also was charged last September with criminal coercion, harassing communications and harassment without physical contact involving another man and woman. Court records show prosecution of those three charges was deferred until 2027 as part of the September 2025 disposition.
Social media activity offers another opportunity for voters to examine how candidates choose to communicate publicly.
Posts appearing under Withrow's name have included sexually suggestive imagery, including a photograph employing an apparent sexual innuendo and a cartoon depicting a woman's breast with a nipple represented as an on/off switch. Another included sexually suggestive imagery appearing to depict male genitalia. We have reviewed screenshots of these posts.
Such material may be intended as humor, parody or provocation. Its significance is a matter for individual voters to determine. Public officials and candidates are entitled to personal expression, just as citizens are entitled to consider that expression when evaluating those who seek to represent them.
The larger issue in this election is how the responsibilities of the judge-executive's office should be approached.
The position requires more than identifying perceived shortcomings in government. It requires working with six magistrates, department heads, state agencies, neighboring counties and others in state and federal government whose cooperation is essential to public services and economic development.
It requires professionalism and decorum. It demands decisions about budgets, roads, emergency services and the long-term interests of Crittenden County. Those decisions cannot be made through social media exchanges alone.
Voters should examine each candidate's record, consider the substance of his proposals and determine whether his approach to public affairs reflects the qualities they expect in county leadership.
They should also continue demanding accountability from whoever holds the office. Elections are not an exemption from scrutiny, and an incumbent's experience should never substitute for public accountability.
Crittenden County deserves a serious discussion about its future, grounded in facts, transparency and practical solutions. That standard should apply to every candidate, every public official and this newspaper alike.
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