Accident investigation on US 60 in Livingston

Press Release Livingston County Sheriff's Department
On Saturday, October 10, 2026, at approximately 8:15 p.m., Livingston County first responders were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 West and Cutoff Road for a three-vehicle injury collision.
The investigation indicates that a 2020 Ford Expedition, operated by Amber Patton, 41, of Eddyville, Kentucky, was traveling westbound on Cutoff Road approaching the posted stop sign at U.S. Highway 60 West. Patton stated that due to light rain and the wet roadway conditions, her vehicle slid into the intersection and traveled past the posted stop sign.
The Ford Expedition then collided with a 2023 Hyundai Kona, operated by Jaelyn Gilland, 23, of Smithland, Kentucky, which was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 60.
Following the initial collision, Patton’s vehicle collided with a 1999 Chevrolet pickup truck operated by LaRanda Henson, 35, of Ledbetter, Kentucky, which was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 60. A passenger in Henson’s vehicle was identified as Dylan Winn, 46, of Ledbetter, Kentucky.
Patton and a juvenile passenger in her vehicle were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries. Gilland was also transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.
The collision remains under investigation by Sergeant Donald Crawford of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Ledbetter Fire Department, Smithland Fire Department, Livingston County EMS, Rowland's Wrecker Service, and West Kentucky Towing.
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