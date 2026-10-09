SHELBY ROAD CLOSED AT BRIDGE

SALEM, Ky. – Shelby Road will close at the Claylick Creek bridge near the Livingston-Crittenden county line from 8 a.m. to approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, for repairs.The bridge is at mile point 0.94 in Livingston County, about 4.5 miles south of U.S. 60 and Ky. 133 at Salem. Shelby (Store) Road connects with Axel Creek Road in Crittenden County.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said crews completed part of the repairs in late August, but weather delayed the remaining work.
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