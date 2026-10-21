SEPTEMBER | Weather Almanac

Summer held on through much of September in Crittenden County, producing the year’s highest temperature and the warmest September average in the local figures dating to 2016. Kentucky Mesonet data show September’s average temperature was 76.3 degrees, up 4.2 degrees from September 2025.
The next-warmest September in the 11-year comparison was 2018, when the average reached 73.7 degrees. The thermometer climbed to 97.9 degrees Sept. 5, topping every monthly high recorded so far in 2026. August’s highest reading was 94.8 degrees, while July peaked at 93.7.
September recorded 13 days with temperatures reaching at least 90 degrees. Average daily highs were 86.9 degrees, and average lows were 65.6. A late-month cooldown brought a more seasonal feel. Highs stayed in the upper 60s Sept. 22-23, and the month’s lowest temperature, 46.3 degrees, was recorded Sept. 28. Rainfall totaled 2.81 inches, compared with 3.4 inches in September 2025 and 6.5 inches in September 2024.
This year’s total was slightly above August’s 2.54 inches but well below July’s 7.59 inches. Much of September’s rain arrived during a brief stretch Sept. 9-11. The wettest day, Sept. 11, delivered 1.62 inches, nearly 58% of the month’s total. Measurable rainfall of at least one-hundredth of an inch was recorded on four days. Through September, the monthly figures show 31.26 inches of precipitation for 2026. July remains the year’s wettest month, while February was the driest with just half an inch.
No comments:
Post a Comment