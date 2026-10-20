Livingston considering road closures near quarry

Livingston County Fiscal Court has begun the process of considering the closure of several county roads near Pine Bluff Sand and Gravel at Pinckneyville as the company plans an expansion of its mining operation.
The roads under consideration include Cook Springs Road, Spencer Road and a portion of Maddox Loop, Judge-Executive Michael Williams said following the court’s Sept. 22 meeting.
Williams emphasized that no final decision has been made. The process will include public notice, hearings and discussions with residents who could be affected by the closures.
In other business from last month’s court meeting, magistrates approved $483,715 in monthly bills, including payroll and purchases.
The court also approved an agreement with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for an 80-20 reimbursement program for culvert work. Livingston County has identified about 40 deteriorated culverts on county roads.
The county expects to spend at least $100,000 on the projects and could receive up to $80,000 in state reimbursement. It will have up to three years to complete the work.
The county has also received state approval to establish a free residential brush disposal site at the Livingston County Transfer Station on the Cut Off Road. Residents will be able to drop off brush during regular operating hours once the site is ready. Commercial tree-trimming companies will not be permitted to use the service.
The county plans to periodically burn accumulated brush under an air-quality permit.
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