CCHS falls by one in district title match

Adri Berry scored early to give the Lady Rockets a 1-0 lead, which they carried into halftime. Trigg tied the match four minutes into the second half, but Kylie Bloodworth answered a minute later to put Crittenden back ahead 2-1.
Trigg pulled even on a penalty kick at the 16-minute mark of the second half, then scored the winning goal in the final five minutes.
Crittenden received four yellow cards during the match, and some Trigg fans were ejected.
The Lady Rockets were seeking their first district title since 2015. Trigg had won both regular-season meetings, 6-2 and 4-1.
Crittenden secured its regional tournament berth Monday when Berry scored all four goals in a 4-2 victory over host Lyon County in the district opener. That win settled a season split with the Lady Lyons.
Tuesday marked Crittenden’s fifth district championship appearance since 2015. The Lady Rockets won the title that year in a penalty-kick shootout against Trigg and finished as runners-up in 2016, 2022 and 2025.
Crittenden now turns its attention to the Second Region Tournament, which begins Saturday at Henderson. Pairings will be announced Thursday.
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