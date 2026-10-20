Lady Rockets continue making history

|Macandliss Chittenden returns a shot during Monday's match.
Crittenden County will play Lyon County for the Fifth District volleyball championship at 6 tonight at Livingston Central.
The Lady Rockets beat Trigg County 25-7, 18-25, 25-18, 25-20 Monday for their 51st straight district victory. They are seeking a ninth consecutive district tournament title.
Lyon County advanced with a five-set win over Livingston Central in its inaugural season. Both finalists earned berths in next week’s Second Region Tournament.
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