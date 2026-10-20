See this week's Bird

🍂 This week in the Early Bird 🍂
Your weekly look at what’s happening around the community!
Hello, Early Bird Readers!
A new week brings another edition of The Early Bird Shoppers Guide, filled with community happenings, local information, seasonal events, and plenty of reasons to shop local! Take a few minutes to explore this week’s edition and see what’s happening around the area.
🙏 Revival at Piney Fork Cumberland Presbyterian Church
🥫 Crittenden County Food Bank Distribution This Friday!
🎃 Halloween Fun at Fohs Hall!
📅 Crittenden County Tax Collection Schedule
📰 Take a Trip Back in Time With The Salem Scene!
The Salem Scene is back with a look into the past, featuring stories from October 1913 and 1958. If you enjoy local history and discovering what was happening in our communities decades ago, don’t miss this month’s historical look back!
🛍️ Shop Local & Explore This Week’s Advertisements
Your local businesses have plenty to share! Browse this week’s advertisements to discover products, services, shopping opportunities, and more. Many ad links take you directly to the advertiser’s website or Facebook page, so be sure to click and learn more about what our local businesses offer.
🏷️ Check Out the Classifieds!
Looking for a yard sale, a place to rent, something to buy, or a service you need? Take a look through the Classifieds and see what you can find!
📲 Keep Up With The Early Bird All Week Long
Read the complete edition online and follow The Early Bird for more local information, community happenings, and shopping opportunities.
🌐 Read online: earlybirdky.com
Your weekly look at what’s happening around the community!
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