Public Hearings Notices

LAND AND WATER CONSERVATION FUND
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
Under the Land and Water Conservation Fund Act of 1965 (Public Law 88-578), citizens are afforded the opportunity to express their views concerning the recreational needs of their community. To provide a forum for discussion, Crittenden County Fiscal Court will be hosting an open meeting on:
Date: Tuesday, October 20, 2026
Time: 4 p.m. CST/5 p.m. EST
Location: Fohs Hall
Address: 201 North Walker Street, Marion, KY 42064
The specific purpose of this meeting is to discuss the Fohs Hall Park Rotunda Project. This project involves the construction of a rotunda-style pavilion as the anchor point of Fohs Hall Park, a new and developing public outdoor space at 130 North Walker Street in downtown Marion. The pavilion will measure 75 feet in diameter and feature a concrete slab foundation, brick paver base and brick-wrapped columns, with a metal roof and wooden accents. The pavilion will have electric lighting and outdoor fans, connected to a nearby power supply via underground trenching.
The public is invited to review and voice their opinion on the proposed activities and potential impacts of the project. Anyone wishing to support or oppose the proposed project can also submit written comments to Jared Nelson, Projects Coordinator, Pennyrile Area Development District, 300 Hammond Drive, Hopkinsville, KY 42240 or via email at jared.nelson@ky.gov by Tuesday, October 20, 2026.
Recreational Trails Program
2026 Application
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
The Crittenden County Fiscal Court is hosting a public meeting on their Fohs Hall Park Walking Trail Project Recreational Trails Program (RTP) application. The project involves the construction of a walking trail, restroom facilities and landscaping in Fohs Hall Park, located at 130 North Walker St. in Marion. The development of a trail and amenities at the park will provide the opportunity for outdoor recreation and exercise in Marion’s cultural corridor for community residents and visitors of all ages.
To provide a forum for discussion, Crittenden County Fiscal Court will be hosting an open meeting on:
Date: Tuesday, October 20, 2026
Time: 4:30 p.m. CST/5:30 p.m. EST
Location: Fohs Hall
Address: 201 North Walker Street, Marion, KY 42064
The public is invited to review and voice their opinion on the proposed activities and potential impacts of the project. Anyone wishing to support or oppose the proposed project can also submit written comments to Jared Nelson, Projects Coordinator, Pennyrile Area Development District, 300 Hammond Drive, Hopkinsville, KY 42240 or via email at jared.nelson@ky.gov by Tuesday, October 20, 2026.
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