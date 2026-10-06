Homemakers Twilight Walk in the Park

Crittenden County Homemakers will host their annual Twilight Walk from 4–6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at the City/County Park pavilion near the baseball field.
The free event is open to the public and will kick off local activities for Kentucky Extension Homemakers Association Week, Oct. 11–17.
Participants can sample soups inspired by the Homemaker Leader Lesson, “Thrifty and Healthy Holiday Meals,” and gather ideas for affordable, healthy meals.
Homemaker membership is not required. For more information, contact the Crittenden County Extension Office or a Homemaker member.
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