LYON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORT

- On Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, just before 5 p.m., Deputies Kip Darnell and Bobby Beeler responded to a single-vehicle collision on KY 93 South near the intersection with Grey Hawk Road. Deputy Darnell’s investigation determined a 2017 Ford Escape, driven by Janice K. Kaufman, 75, of Eddyville, was southbound on KY 93 when a deer entered her path. Kaufman was unable to avoid a collision with the animal. She did not report any injuries.
- On Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026, between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m., a 2012 Chrysler 300, which was parked and unoccupied at a business off Days Inn Drive in Kuttawa, was struck by another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle did not report the collision, and it was later discovered by the Chrysler’s owner. If anyone has any information concerning this hit-and-run collision, they are asked to contact either Deputy Bradley Dunning or Deputy Josh Travis at 270-388-2311.
- On Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, around 2:45 a.m., Sheriff Brent White charged Maria Gonzalez-Lopez, 24, of Los Angeles, after she was extradited back to Kentucky to face drug-related charges and felony wanton endangerment charges. Gonzalez-Lopez has been a fugitive from Lyon Circuit Court since October 2024. She was served with a Lyon Circuit Court bench warrant for failure to appear and lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, around 9 p.m., Deputies Bradley Dunning and Josh Travis were dispatched to a single-vehicle collision on I-24 near the 50-mile marker. Deputy Dunning’s investigation determined a 2025 Toyota Highlander, driven by Mandi S. Harris, 43, of Paducah, was westbound on I-24 when a deer entered her path. Harris was unable to avoid a collision with the animal. No injuries were reported in the collision.
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